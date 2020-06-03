Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,706,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325,993 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $28,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 68.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 32.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $167,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,225.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 69.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

