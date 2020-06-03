Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,821,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,836,668 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group makes up 1.0% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $36,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,253,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 977.0% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 181,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 164,377 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 87,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE:BRX traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,446,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,336. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.76.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,776.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland acquired 2,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.