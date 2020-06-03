Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Purchases 266,348 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 189.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,348 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 2.5% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of American Tower worth $88,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 187,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,874 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $2,700,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $267.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,702. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.77. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $266.78. The firm has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.77.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.