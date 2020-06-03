Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 668,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.33% of Physicians Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 143,870 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John W. Lucey purchased 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,403.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John T. Thomas purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,556.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOC traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. 1,552,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

