Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213,044 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 1.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $85,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $95,021,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 567,370 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 507,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,779,000 after purchasing an additional 476,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.99. The stock had a trading volume of 446,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.97. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.12.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

