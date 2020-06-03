Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 1,413,989 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,721,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,413,989 shares during the period. Vereit comprises approximately 2.4% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $86,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vereit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Vereit stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. 1,031,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,382,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VER shares. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

