Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 284,157 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,516,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284,157 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust Of America accounts for 3.0% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 2.08% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $109,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 38,551 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 929,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after buying an additional 634,298 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 85,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. 93,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,299. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

HTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $143,768. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

