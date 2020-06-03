Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 43,746 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,746 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Stag Industrial worth $25,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $741,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $12,495,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,059,000 after purchasing an additional 877,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,560. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.96 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

