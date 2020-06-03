Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,009,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,197 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises about 3.6% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 1.11% of Invitation Homes worth $128,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 505,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 163,030 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 323,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 216,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

NYSE INVH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. 3,361,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,119. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.