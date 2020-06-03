Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.18

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $3.24. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 8,466 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellcom Israel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $474.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellcom Israel in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cellcom Israel by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cellcom Israel by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

