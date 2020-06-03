Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Gap Down to $1.80

Shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.80. Cemtrex shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 162,931 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.
Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)
Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.