Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Gap Down to $1.80

Shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.80. Cemtrex shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 162,931 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,781 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.92% of Cemtrex worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

