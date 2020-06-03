Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Gap Up to $4.75

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.75. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 381,552 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.28.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.
Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.