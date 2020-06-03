Change Financial (ASX:CCA) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Change Financial Ltd (ASX:CCA) shares fell 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), 1,069,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.83.

About Change Financial (ASX:CCA)

Change Financial Limited operates as a US-based fintech solutions and blockchain investment company that provides digital banking services. It operates through three business units: Consumer, Enterprise, and Blockchain. The company offers ChimpChange, a mobile banking platform. It also provides enterprise SaaS solutions; and ivyKoin, a blockchain based cryptocurrency used for business transactions.

