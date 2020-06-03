Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN: CQP):

6/2/2020 – Cheniere Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Cheniere Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.50 price target on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Cheniere Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Cheniere Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Cheniere Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2020 – Cheniere Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Cheniere Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Cheniere Energy Partners had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CQP traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,099. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 333,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 327,762 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

