Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,606,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 326,152 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.30% of Chevron worth $406,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 976,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,779,000 after buying an additional 381,926 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

Chevron stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,242,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

