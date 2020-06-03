Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,065 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.03. 10,639,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,612,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.