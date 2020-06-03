Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657,400 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cisco Systems worth $275,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.02. 10,934,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,612,702. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

