Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $5.60. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 338,401 shares.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,255 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,705,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after buying an additional 2,963,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,162,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after buying an additional 1,263,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,877 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,807,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,172 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

