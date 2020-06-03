Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Bought by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudera by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudera by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 71,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudera by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $47,161.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,288.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,910.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,160,056 shares of company stock worth $9,873,607 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Cloudera stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. 20,323,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,130. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. Cloudera Inc has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

