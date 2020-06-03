Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.26-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.37 million.Cloudera also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.06-0.07 EPS.

NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. 1,115,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,130. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.02. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLDR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudera from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.28.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,910.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $47,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,288.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,160,056 shares of company stock worth $9,873,607 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

