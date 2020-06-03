CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 420.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

CMS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.11. 1,172,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,716. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.53. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.20. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,711 shares of company stock valued at $761,599. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.