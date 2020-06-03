Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.0% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.04. 10,409,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,148,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

