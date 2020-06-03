Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,720 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

NYSE KO traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. 11,171,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,148,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $201.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

