Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Gap Up to $2.32

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.32. Colony Capital shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 295,345 shares.

CLNY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 62,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $752,018.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 73,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

