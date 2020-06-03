Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Gap Up to $2.32

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.32. Colony Capital shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 295,345 shares.
CLNY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.86.
In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 62,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $752,018.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 73,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.
