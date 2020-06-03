ColossusXT (COLX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,248.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 51.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $1,248.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000503 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,094,528,744 coins and its circulating supply is 12,053,486,917 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

