Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,685,945 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,193,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1,440.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.62. 9,398,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,481,228. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

