Comparing Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) & Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) and Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cyren and Audioeye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyren 0 0 1 0 3.00 Audioeye 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cyren currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.90%. Audioeye has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.68%. Given Cyren’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyren is more favorable than Audioeye.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyren and Audioeye’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyren $38.39 million 1.91 -$18.02 million ($0.32) -3.81 Audioeye $10.77 million 7.90 -$7.78 million ($0.97) -9.86

Audioeye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyren. Audioeye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cyren and Audioeye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyren -42.19% -72.05% -25.78% Audioeye -55.68% -399.23% -84.71%

Risk and Volatility

Cyren has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Audioeye has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Cyren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Audioeye shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of Cyren shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.0% of Audioeye shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cyren beats Audioeye on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats. It also operates Cyren Threat Intelligence Services, a platform that offers cloud-based cyber threat detection APIs and SDKs to technology and security vendors. The company's threat intelligence services comprise embedded email and Web security services; Endpoint Security, which detects malware on various endpoints, including mobile devices and embedded operating system devices; and advanced threat protection services that comprise tools for combating mobile malware, ransomware, and other Web-borne threats. CYREN Ltd. sells its products through direct and indirect channels, including value added resellers and managed service providers to enterprise customers and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to CYREN Ltd. in January 2014. CYREN Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. CYREN Ltd. is a subsidiary of WP XII Investments B.V.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc. provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It provides AudioEye Ally Platform, which consists of Digital Accessibility Platform and Ally Managed Service that are offered as an Internet cloud software as a service to Website owners, publishers, developers, and operators. The company's Digital Accessibility Platform, a self-service solution for clients who want to own the accessibility process from beginning to end and puts the power of accessibility issue tracking, auditing, and remediation in the hands of developers to enhance the usability and accessibility of their Web infrastructure. Its Ally Managed Service allows AudioEye accessibility engineers and AT usability testers to do heavy lifting; and AudioEye Ally Toolbar that provides easy-to-use and cloud-based assistive tools, which allow its clients to enhance the customer experience for those looking to customize the way in which they engage with the Web browser. The company also markets and sells managed services comprising product support, accessibility training from accessibility engineers and subject matter experts, manual assistive technology usability testing, video transcription and captioning, PDF accessibility solutions, audio description authoring, accessibility help desk, and others. It serves directly, as well as through strategic business and development referral partners to corporate enterprises; educational institutions; federal, state, and local governments and agencies; and not-for-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

