Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of CMG traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.79.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

