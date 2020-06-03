Consensus (SEN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $191.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029995 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 242.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004550 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016666 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,651.11 or 1.00469369 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00077557 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

