Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.32

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $3.22. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 553,812 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.31. The firm has a market cap of $769.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.10.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

