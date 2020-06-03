CRH (LON:CRH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,655.78

Crh Plc (LON:CRH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,655.78 and traded as low as $2,591.00. CRH shares last traded at $2,647.00, with a volume of 766,701 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,187.50 ($41.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,369.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,654.71.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

