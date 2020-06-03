CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises 4.7% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $169,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,371. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $175.95.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

