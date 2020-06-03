CUTcoin Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $15,938.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.02028530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00182683 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00047165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00128489 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 104,829,176 coins and its circulating supply is 100,829,176 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

