Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.22. Cyren shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 31,600 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 72.05% and a negative net margin of 42.19%.
About Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)
CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.
Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.