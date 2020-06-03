Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dana.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 3,775.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dana by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.
Dana stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.61.
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
