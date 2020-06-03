Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 3,775.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dana by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Dana stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

