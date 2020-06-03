Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s 4th Largest Position

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 8.6% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $80,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

DHR stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $170.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

