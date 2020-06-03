DCC (DCCPF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

DCC (OTCMKTS: DCCPF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/28/2020 – DCC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

5/21/2020 – DCC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

5/20/2020 – DCC had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/18/2020 – DCC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

4/28/2020 – DCC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/23/2020 – DCC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

OTCMKTS DCCPF remained flat at $$83.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108. DCC plc has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $90.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average of $77.18.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

