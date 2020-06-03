Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.44 ($33.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.32 ($37.58).

Shares of DPW stock traded up €1.21 ($1.41) on Wednesday, reaching €30.60 ($35.58). 5,773,016 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.83. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

