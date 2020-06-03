Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI) Trading Down 0.5%

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$3.98 ($2.82) and last traded at A$3.98 ($2.82), approximately 41,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.00 ($2.84).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.76 million and a P/E ratio of 21.87.

In other Diversified United Investment news, insider Charles Goode acquired 36,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.02 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of A$183,610.68 ($130,220.34).

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

