Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) is Federated Hermes Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,420,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157,861 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 1.4% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $463,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after buying an additional 2,186,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after buying an additional 712,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after buying an additional 459,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after buying an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,293,000 after buying an additional 442,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.47. 154,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.90. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

