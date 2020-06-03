Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Bought by Mcclain Value Management LLC

Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,978 shares during the period. Donnelley Financial Solutions makes up 4.9% of Mcclain Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mcclain Value Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Richard L. Crandall bought 10,500 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David A. Gardella purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $39,368.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 103,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

