Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. Ducommun posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

NYSE:DCO traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. 5,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83.

In related news, Director Robert D. Paulson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,003.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean M. Flatt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at $750,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $602,960 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

