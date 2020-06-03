Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

