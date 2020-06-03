Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Holdings Decreased by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,804,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,797 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty makes up 3.4% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $123,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 58.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 34.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. 1,568,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,705. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

