DXP Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,071 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,762% compared to the average volume of 21 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXPE. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:DXPE traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. 13,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,963. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.80.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $300.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Halter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 38,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 136.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 133,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.