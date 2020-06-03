Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSE EFT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 4,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,634. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
