Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE EFT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 4,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,634. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

