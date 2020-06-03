Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Receives $243.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.33 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.67 to $83.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.33 price target for the company.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total value of $4,623,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $14,158,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,540 shares of company stock worth $19,359,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,519,597,000 after purchasing an additional 458,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after purchasing an additional 443,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,550,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,235,552,000 after purchasing an additional 346,555 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,404,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,207,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,741 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 128,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,836. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

