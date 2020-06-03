Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.98–0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.62 million.Elastic also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.19–0.17 EPS.

Shares of ESTC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.27. 5,561,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,328. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.07.

In other news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $265,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at $28,476,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $504,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,714,110.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $3,480,913. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

