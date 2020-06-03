Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.19–0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $119-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.63 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.98–0.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,561,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.07.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $382,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at $523,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $285,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,653,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,913 over the last 90 days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

