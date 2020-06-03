Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 1.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after buying an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after acquiring an additional 888,413 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.64. 125,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 881,320 shares of company stock valued at $129,480,488. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

